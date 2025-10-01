Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Italian president expresses condolences over death of 2 pilots

    Other countries
    • 01 October, 2025
    • 16:41
    Italian president expresses condolences over death of 2 pilots

    Italian President Sergio Mattarella has expressed his condolences over the deaths of two pilots in a plane crash, Report informs referring to Italian media.

    "It was with deep concern and sincere emotion that I learned of the tragic accident in which two Italian military personnel died during a training flight," he said.

    The incident occurred during a training flight. The Air Force T-260B aircraft crashed in the Circeo National Park in the province of Latina. One of the pilots was a 48-year-old colonel, the other a cadet.

    İtaliya Prezidenti iki pilotun ölümü ilə əlaqədar başsağlığı verib
    Президент Италии выразил соболезнования в связи с гибелью двух пилотов

