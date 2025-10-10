Israeli strike kills 30 Palestinians in Gaza since ceasefire deal announcement

At least 30 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire deal yesterday, according to a Palestinian health official, hours after residents saw clouds of smoke and explosions in the enclave, Report informs via CNN.

An Israeli strike on the Ghaboun family home late Thursday in northern Gaza's Al-Sabra neighborhood trapped more than 40 Palestinians under the rubble, Gaza's Civil Defense said.

At least six people were killed by the attack, Dr. Mohammed Abu Salmiya, the director of the local Al-Shifa Hospital, told CNN. In total, 30 Palestinians have been killed since Wednesday evening, according to Abu Salmiya.

The Israel Defense Forces said it "struck a Hamas terrorist cell" in northern Gaza that was "operating in close proximity to IDF troops" and "posed an immediate threat."