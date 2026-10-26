Farid Jafarov: Azerbaijan to share its post-üar reconstruction experience with the world

Azerbaijan's experience in post-war reconstruction will be the focus of a dedicated panel discussion at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Deputy Culture Minister Farid Jafarov said at a press conference dedicated to the forum.

According to Report, he stressed that people of different religions and ethnic backgrounds have always lived in peace in Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan has extensive experience in both multiculturalism and intercultural development. This experience did not emerge by chance. Azerbaijan is a country that has faced occupation and war for many years. That is why one of the forum's panel discussions will focus on our country's experience in post-war reconstruction. We want to share this experience with the world," Jafarov said.