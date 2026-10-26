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International organizations plan to unite and expand youth programs to reach more participants from across the globe, Azerbaijani Deputy Culture Minister Farid Jafarov said at a press conference dedicated to the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, Report informs.

Jafarov noted that the forum's official program includes youth panel discussions with international partners, including the UN Alliance of Civilizations, ICESCO, UNESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

Plans are underway to establish interaction between the youth initiatives of international organizations, expand their content, and attract participants from other regions, he added.

In turn, UN Alliance of Civilizations Director Nihal Saad said that participants in the organization's youth programs from 44 countries have arrived in Baku.

She noted that the young people will continue their dialogue during an event at the Heydar Aliyev Center, discussing issues related to the forum's theme.

Head of the ICESCO Center for Civilizational Dialogue, Ambassador Khalid Fathalrahman, emphasized that ICESCO has been actively developing youth initiatives over the past three years. The organization's regional office in Baku also pays special attention to the younger generation.

The ICESCO delegation participating in the forum will present new projects in this area, he added.