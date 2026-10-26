Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

    Nihal Saad: Many countries not yet prepared for challenges posed by AI

    Foreign policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 13:05
    Nihal Saad: Many countries not yet prepared for challenges posed by AI

    Artificial intelligence can both promote and hinder intercultural dialogue, including by spreading disinformation about other cultures and peoples, UN Alliance of Civilizations Director Nihal Saad said at a press conference dedicated to the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, Report informs.

    Many countries and governments are not yet ready for the challenges associated with AI development, as technological progress outpaces society's ability to adapt to ongoing changes, she noted.

    In turn, head of the ICESCO Center for Civilizational Dialogue Ambassador Khalid Fathalrahman emphasized the need to pool international efforts to develop a unified approach to the ethical aspects of AI.

    Various organizations are already developing their own principles and recommendations for the ethical use of AI, but forming a coordinated global vision is crucial to address emerging problems, he said.

    Fathalrahman also drew attention to the digital divide between those with access to modern technologies and those without, stressing the need for joint efforts to bridge this gap.

    The 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue will be held in Baku on October 27-29.

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