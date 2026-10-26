Coordination commission for construction projects established in Azerbaijan
Infrastructure
- 26 October, 2026
- 13:08
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The Coordination Commission for Construction Projects has been established in Azerbaijan.
According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
Azərbaycanda Tikinti Layihələri üzrə Koordinasiya Komissiyası yaradılır
В Азербайджане создана Координационная комиссия по строительным проектам
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