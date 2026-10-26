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    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

    Foreign minister of Netherlands thanks Azerbaijan for evacuating Dutch citizens from Iran

    Foreign policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 13:00
    Foreign minister of Netherlands thanks Azerbaijan for evacuating Dutch citizens from Iran

    At a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Foreign Minister of the Netherlands Tom Berendsen expressed his gratitude for Azerbaijan's assistance in evacuating Dutch citizens, including the Netherlands' ambassador to Tehran and embassy staff, from the Middle East via Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, the minister emphasized that the Netherlands highly appreciated President Ilham Aliyev's personal role in establishing peace and stability in the South Caucasus, noting that this was of great importance not only for the region but also for Europe.

    Ilham Aliyev Tom Berendsen South Caucasus Azerbaijan-Netherlands relations
    Niderlandın XİN başçısı vətəndaşların İrandan təxliyəsinə görə Azərbaycana təşəkkür edib
    Глава МИД Нидерландов поблагодарил Азербайджан за эвакуацию граждан из Ирана
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