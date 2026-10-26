Foreign minister of Netherlands thanks Azerbaijan for evacuating Dutch citizens from Iran
Foreign policy
- 26 October, 2026
- 13:00
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At a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Foreign Minister of the Netherlands Tom Berendsen expressed his gratitude for Azerbaijan's assistance in evacuating Dutch citizens, including the Netherlands' ambassador to Tehran and embassy staff, from the Middle East via Azerbaijan.
According to Report, the minister emphasized that the Netherlands highly appreciated President Ilham Aliyev's personal role in establishing peace and stability in the South Caucasus, noting that this was of great importance not only for the region but also for Europe.
Niderlandın XİN başçısı vətəndaşların İrandan təxliyəsinə görə Azərbaycana təşəkkür edib
Глава МИД Нидерландов поблагодарил Азербайджан за эвакуацию граждан из Ирана
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