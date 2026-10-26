Azerbaijan and the Netherlands discuss strengthening political dialogue

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Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Dutch counterpart Tom Berendsen have discussed bilateral relations, according to Report.

"The meeting focused on the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-Netherlands relations, strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade and investment ties, and exploring new opportunities for cooperation in energy, transport, agriculture, water management, innovation and education," Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.

The ministers also welcomed the adoption of the Roadmap for the Development of Relations between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands for 2026–2028 as a framework for advancing bilateral cooperation.

"The significance of high-level contacts, regular political consultations and closer business-to-business engagement was also underscored.

Discussions also covered cooperation within international organizations, regional developments and the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process," the ministry said.

Bayramov also briefed his Dutch counterpart on the peace process, reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories and the ongoing humanitarian threat posed by landmine contamination.

"The sides reaffirmed their interest in further strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across areas of mutual interest," the post reads.