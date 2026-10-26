U-15 World Cup: Azerbaijan beats Israel 3-1

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Azerbaijan's national team defeated Israel at the U-15 World Cup and Festival taking place in Baku.

The Azerbaijani team, coached by Famil Khalilov, secured a 3-1 victory over its opponent.

Earlier in the tournament, Azerbaijan's U-15 side defeated Timor-Leste 6-0 and Andorra 1-0, while suffering a 1-3 loss to Australia.

Teams representing FIFA member associations from 189 countries are participating in the tournament. Nearly 1,000 matches are scheduled to be played as part of the championship.

The U-15 World Championship, which runs until October 30, is being held at the Hovsan Competition Complex. The tournament's final match will take place at the Baku Crystal Hall.