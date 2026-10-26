Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

    ICESCO official highlights role of 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku

    Cultural policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 13:07
    ICESCO official highlights role of 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku

    The 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, to be held in Baku, will serve as a platform for addressing challenges that concern many countries, Ambassador Khalid Fathalrahman, Head of the Civilizational Dialogue Center at the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), stated at a press conference in Baku dedicated to the upcoming forum, Report informs.

    According to Fathalrahman, the event will help identify practical ways to address major global issues.

    "Six years ago, President Ilham Aliyev stated that Azerbaijan would become known as a platform for multiculturalism. The World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue will contribute to achieving this goal. By bringing together representatives from different countries, the forum will undoubtedly help address challenges across a wide range of areas," he said.

    The official stressed that Azerbaijan has become an important center for promoting intercultural dialogue and advancing international cooperation.

    "The key feature of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is continuity. This continuity ensures the systematic advancement of the Baku Process and enables the coordination of activities across various areas. The forum is based on three core principles. The first is the role of dialogue as a vital tool for addressing global challenges. The second is the importance of multiculturalism in fostering mutual understanding and cooperation. The third is the recognition of peace and security as shared global objectives," he noted.

    7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO)
    Xalid Fəthəlrəhman: VII Ümumdünya Mədəniyyətlərarası Dialoq Forumu problemlərin həlli üçün platforma olacaq
    Халид Фатхельрахман: Форум в Баку станет платформой для обсуждения глобальных вопросов
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