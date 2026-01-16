Israeli PM asks Trump to postpone attack on Iran — newspaper

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked US President Donald Trump to postpone any plans for a military attack on Iran, The New York Times noted, citing a senior US official, Report informs.

    According to the newspaper's sources, Netanyahu spoke to the US leader on January 14. The paper notes that Trump said on Wednesday he had received information from "very important sources on the other side" about an easing of tension in Iran. "That appeared to signal that Mr. Trump was backing away from a potential US attack on Iran," The New York Times writes.

    The Al Mayadeen TV channel noted earlier, citing sources, that the US had backed down on plans to attack Iran after assessing potential consequences.

    Agence France-Presse, in turn, noted that Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman had talked Donald Trump out of attacking Iran, persuading him to give Tehran a chance to show good intention. The Gulf monarchies warned Washington of "grave blowbacks in the region" in case of escalation, the news agency said.

