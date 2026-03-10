Israeli attacks on Lebanon displace 100,000 people in one day

The number of people forced from their homes in Lebanon due to Israel's intensifying attacks has dramatically increased, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

Speaking to reporters in Geneva from Beirut, UNHCR's representative in Lebanon said more than 100,000 people had been newly displaced within Lebanon in just 24 hours.

"As of today, more than 667,000 people in Lebanon have now registered on the [Lebanese] government's online platform as displaced – and this is an increase of 100,000 in just one day," Karolina Lindholm Billing said.

She added that the figure represented "a faster pace of displacement" compared to 2024 during the previous war between Israel and Hezbollah.