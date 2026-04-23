Israel widens domestic munition production with $200M arms deal

The Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) has finalized a series of multi-year contracts with Elbit Systems valued at over $200 million to supply the IDF with advanced aerial munitions., Report informs via i24.

The deal is a strategic move designed to bolster Israel's readiness for immediate combat scenarios and a projected decade of heightened regional instability.

A central pillar of the agreement is the emphasis on "munitions independence." Defense Minister Israel Katz noted that as Israel marks its 78th Independence Day, the ability to produce defense systems domestically is a critical measure of national sovereignty.

"The IDF must have the means to act with force and speed, without relying on external factors at any given moment," Katz stated, underlining a policy shift aimed at reducing dependence on foreign supply chains during times of crisis.

The Director General of the Ministry, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram, described the procurement as a direct application of lessons learned from the recent war. By expanding Israel's domestic defense industrial base, the Ministry aims to ensure supply chain continuity and technological superiority for the Israeli Air Force (IAF).

Manufacturing will be distributed across Elbit facilities nationwide, supporting local industry while meeting urgent operational requirements. Bezhalel Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, credited the company's "technological leadership in air-launched weapon systems" for securing the contracts, which he says are vital to maintaining the IAF's aerial edge.