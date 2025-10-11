Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Israel says attacks Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon

    • 11 October, 2025
    • 09:00
    Israel says attacks Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they had attacked the infrastructure of the Shiite organization Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, Report informs via TASS.

    "The IDF struck and destroyed Hezbollah's infrastructure in the area of southern Lebanon, where engineering equipment used to rebuild terrorist infrastructure in the area was located," it said in a statement.

    It noted that "the presence of Hezbollah equipment and activities in the area is a violation of the agreements between Israel and Lebanon."

    The IDF "will continue to act to eliminate any threat to the state of Israel," it said.

    İsrail Ordusu "Hizbullah"ın Livandakı infrastrukturuna zərbələr endirib
    Израиль нанес удары по инфраструктуре "Хезболлы" на юге Ливана

