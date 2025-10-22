Israel receives two more coffins with remains of hostages from Gaza

With the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip has received two more coffins with remains of hostages who died in the Palestinian enclave, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, Report informs via TASS.

According to the statement, the coffins will be promptly delivered to the Israeli territory for identification.

"The effort to return our hostages is ongoing and will not cease until the last hostage is returned," the premier's office said.