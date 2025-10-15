Israel receives remains of four Gaza hostages

The Israeli military in the Gaza Strip received four coffins with remains of refuges from the International Committee of the Red Cross, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, Report informs via TASS.

According to the statement, the military is now taking the remains to the territory of Israel, where they will be transferred to the National Center of Forensic Medicine for identification.

"An official statement will be made after the identification process is over," the premier's office said.

On October 13, Hamas and other Palestinian groups released all the 20 living hostages and handed over the bodies of four deceased hostages under the Gaza ceasefire deal.

The hostages were handed over to the Israeli military through the Red Cross and are already in Israel's territory. In turn, Israel will release 1,968 Palestinian prisoners, including 250 serving life or long sentences.

The Israeli side expressed resentment that Hamas has returned only four out of 28 bodies of deceased hostages.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz accused Hamas of failing to implement its commitments under the deal and warned that any delay or deviation from fulfilling obligations will be deemed a gross violation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and will entail an appropriate response.