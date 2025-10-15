Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Israel receives remains of four Gaza hostages

    Other countries
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 08:01
    Israel receives remains of four Gaza hostages

    The Israeli military in the Gaza Strip received four coffins with remains of refuges from the International Committee of the Red Cross, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, Report informs via TASS.

    According to the statement, the military is now taking the remains to the territory of Israel, where they will be transferred to the National Center of Forensic Medicine for identification.

    "An official statement will be made after the identification process is over," the premier's office said.

    On October 13, Hamas and other Palestinian groups released all the 20 living hostages and handed over the bodies of four deceased hostages under the Gaza ceasefire deal.

    The hostages were handed over to the Israeli military through the Red Cross and are already in Israel's territory. In turn, Israel will release 1,968 Palestinian prisoners, including 250 serving life or long sentences.

    The Israeli side expressed resentment that Hamas has returned only four out of 28 bodies of deceased hostages.

    Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz accused Hamas of failing to implement its commitments under the deal and warned that any delay or deviation from fulfilling obligations will be deemed a gross violation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and will entail an appropriate response.

    Hamas Israel hostages
    HƏMAS girovların qalıqlarının olduğu daha 4 cənazəni təhvil verib
    ХАМАС передал тела еще четырех погибших заложников

    Latest News

    09:31

    Lionel Messi becomes all-time international assists leader

    Football
    09:21

    CBA currency exchange rates (15.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:19

    Azerbaijani brothers to officiate Serbia vs Lithuania handball match

    Team sports
    09:13

    Japan parliamentary committee yet to agree on October 21 PM vote, Kyodo says

    Other countries
    09:11

    Israel to open Gaza's Rafah crossing

    Other countries
    09:10

    Gold price surpasses $4,200, setting a new all-time high

    Finance
    09:03

    Trump says US will disarm Hamas if Palestinian radicals refuse to do so

    Other countries
    08:58

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (15.10.2025)

    Finance
    08:50

    8 killed, 4 injured in suspected drunk driving accident in east China

    Other countries
    All News Feed