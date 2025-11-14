Israel receives another deceased hostage from Hamas

Israel has received the body of deceased hostage Meny Godard from Palestinian militants in Gaza via the Red Cross, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said, Report informs via Reuters.

Godard lived on a kibbutz near Gaza and was killed during the Hamas raid on Israel on October 7, 2023, and his body was taken to Gaza.

He was 73 at the time of his death, which was officially declared on December 8, 2023.

After being transferred to Israel through the Red Cross, the body headed to forensic experts, who less than three hours later identified it as Godard's. The remains of three hostages are still being held in Gaza.

"The Government and the entire establishment for the missing and the captives of the State of Israel are determined, committed, and working tirelessly to return all of our fallen hostages for proper burial in their country," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.