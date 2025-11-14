Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

    Israel receives another deceased hostage from Hamas

    Other countries
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 10:20
    Israel receives another deceased hostage from Hamas

    Israel has received the body of deceased hostage Meny Godard from Palestinian militants in Gaza via the Red Cross, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said, Report informs via Reuters.

    Godard lived on a kibbutz near Gaza and was killed during the Hamas raid on Israel on October 7, 2023, and his body was taken to Gaza.

    He was 73 at the time of his death, which was officially declared on December 8, 2023.

    After being transferred to Israel through the Red Cross, the body headed to forensic experts, who less than three hours later identified it as Godard's. The remains of three hostages are still being held in Gaza.

    "The Government and the entire establishment for the missing and the captives of the State of Israel are determined, committed, and working tirelessly to return all of our fallen hostages for proper burial in their country," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

    Hamas Israel hostages
    HƏMAS daha bir girovun meyitini İsrailə təhvil verib
    ХАМАС передал Израилю тело очередного заложника

    Latest News

    10:46

    Azerbaijan's non-oil exports rise 6.6% in ten months of 2025

    Business
    10:37

    Central Asia, Azerbaijan cinema days open in Uzbekistan

    Culture
    10:32

    Xi meets Thailand's king

    Other countries
    10:20

    Israel receives another deceased hostage from Hamas

    Other countries
    10:15

    Azeri Light crude rises slightly on global market

    Energy
    10:05

    China's Baidu unveils new Kunlun chips

    ICT
    09:58
    Photo
    Video

    One of Quran's oldest manuscripts presented to congress participants in Uzbekistan

    Culture
    09:52

    CBA currency exchange rates (14.11.2025)

    Finance
    09:36

    Oil prices rise 1.5%

    Energy
    All News Feed