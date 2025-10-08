Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Israel giving chance to diplomacy but remains prepared to retrieve hostages its own way

    Other countries
    08 October, 2025
    • 08:32
    Israel giving chance to diplomacy but remains prepared to retrieve hostages its own way

    Israel will engage in indirect negotiations with the Palestinian movement Hamas over the next few days, but if these talks fail, it is prepared to act independently to secure the return of hostages from the Gaza Strip, the Permanent Representative of the Jewish State to the UN, Danny Danon, stated, Report informs via TASS.

    "And now in the next few days, we will sit in Egypt with the negotiators, and we will be able to see if Hamas is actually accepting the plan without playing games. <...> If it will not walk through diplomacy, then we would have to resume the outweigh but we will bring them back, either the easy way or the outweigh," he said in an interview with Fox Business.

    İsrailin daimi nümayəndəsi: Diplomatiyaya şans verəcəyik, lakin istənilən tədbiri görəcəyik
    Постпред: Израиль даст шанс дипломатии, но пойдет на любые меры

