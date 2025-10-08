Israel giving chance to diplomacy but remains prepared to retrieve hostages its own way
Other countries
- 08 October, 2025
- 08:32
Israel will engage in indirect negotiations with the Palestinian movement Hamas over the next few days, but if these talks fail, it is prepared to act independently to secure the return of hostages from the Gaza Strip, the Permanent Representative of the Jewish State to the UN, Danny Danon, stated, Report informs via TASS.
"And now in the next few days, we will sit in Egypt with the negotiators, and we will be able to see if Hamas is actually accepting the plan without playing games. <...> If it will not walk through diplomacy, then we would have to resume the outweigh but we will bring them back, either the easy way or the outweigh," he said in an interview with Fox Business.
Latest News
09:26
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes off coast of VanuatuOther countries
09:18
Pentagon's Hegseth okays US Navy next-generation fighter, sources sayOther countries
09:18
Expert: Azerbaijani manat's fixed exchange rate creates stability for textile productionIndustry
09:04
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (08.10.2025)Finance
09:03
Entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan received 610 investment incentive documentsBusiness
08:59
Azerbaijan shortlisted to host World Bank-IMF meeting in 2029Finance
08:56
SIAR: About 5% of hired workers in Azerbaijan employed in textile, clothing industryIndustry
08:52
Azerbaijan working to exempt Islamic financial transactions from VATFinance
08:48