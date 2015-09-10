Israel conducts airstrikes at Syrian artillery

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Israeli Air Force has carried out airstrikes against an artillery position of the Syrian Army near the town of Zabadani, around 45 km (28 miles) from Syria's capital Damascus, Report informs a military source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Israeli Air Force planes carried out airstrikes at an artillery position belonging to the Syrian Army," the source said. "The artillery was used to help the army repel attacks from militants in the eastern part of Zabadani."