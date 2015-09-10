 Top
    Close photo mode

    Israel conducts airstrikes at Syrian artillery

    Israel attacked a position of the Syrian Army 45 km away from Damascus

    Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Israeli Air Force has carried out airstrikes against an artillery position of the Syrian Army near the town of Zabadani, around 45 km (28 miles) from Syria's capital Damascus, Report informs  a military source told Sputnik on Thursday.

    "Israeli Air Force planes carried out airstrikes at an artillery position belonging to the Syrian Army," the source said. "The artillery was used to help the army repel attacks from militants in the eastern part of Zabadani."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi