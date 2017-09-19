Israel army shoots down a drone on border with Syria

© РИА Новости / Михаил Воскресенский

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli Air Defense System downed the drone intending to enter Israeli airspace in Golan heights.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

For this purpose, surface-to-air missile "Patriot" has been employed.

The official representative of Israeli Defense Force told journalists that the unmanned aerial vehicle was Iranian production and was used by the representatives of the Hezbollah movement.

According to him, the reconnaissance drone which flied from Damascus airport has been destroyed by surface-to-air missile "Patriot" and fell down to the demilitarized zone of neighbor country in the south.