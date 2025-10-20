Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Israel allows Haniyeh family members to leave Gaza

    Other countries
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 18:32
    Israel allows Haniyeh family members to leave Gaza

    Israel allowed at least 66 Palestinians and Turkish citizens to leave the Gaza Strip earlier this month following a request from Türkiye, Report informs via Middle East Eye.

    The group included 16 members of the late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's family.

    Fourteen Turkish citizens and 40 close relatives of Turkish citizens, including spouses, sons, fathers and mothers, were released as part of a bilateral arrangement between Israel and Türkiye, according to two separate sources.

    The decision followed a Gaza ceasefire agreement reached in the first week of October, in which Türkiye played a mediating role by helping to bring Hamas to the negotiating table.

    Five of the 16 Haniyeh family members were relatives of Turkish citizens.

    Israel Ismail Haniyeh Gaza Turkiye
    KİV: İsrail İsmayıl Haniyənin ailə üzvlərinin Qəzzadan çıxmasına icazə verib
    СМИ: Израиль разрешил членам семьи Исмаила Хании покинуть Газу по запросу Турции

    Latest News

    19:25

    Netanyahu says Israel dropped 153 tonnes of bombs on Gaza

    Other countries
    19:18
    Photo

    Khalaf Khalafov meets with Iranian Foreign Minister

    Foreign policy
    19:04
    Photo

    Azerbaijan Defense Minister visits Uzbekistan

    Military
    18:50

    Kallas: EU members support proposal for 20th sanctions package against Russia

    Other countries
    18:32

    Israel allows Haniyeh family members to leave Gaza

    Other countries
    18:15

    EU to present recommendations on visa regime with Georgia by year-end

    Other countries
    17:58

    Azerbaijan, UK discuss exchange of tax information

    Finance
    17:54

    Azerbaijan discloses number of breast cancer patients

    Health
    17:45

    Massive fire at Bangladesh's main international airport could cost country $1B

    Other countries
    All News Feed