IRGC denies involvement in attack on US Embassy in Riyadh

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Tehran had no role in the attack on the US Embassy in Riyadh.

According to the IRGC statement cited by Report, Iran condemns the incident and considers accusations against its armed forces to be unfounded.

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported that on March 3, Iranian drones targeted the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia. Two drones reportedly bypassed Riyadh's air defense systems, entered the embassy complex, and sparked a fire that burned for approximately 12 hours.

Tensions in the region escalated after the US and Israel launched a joint military operation against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran carried out missile strikes on Israeli territory and attacked US military bases in Gulf countries. Several regional states temporarily closed their airspace amid the unrest. On the same day, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was reportedly killed in attacks by U.S. and Israeli forces.