Ireland to give €125M to Ukraine as Zelenskyy visits Dublin

The Irish government has approved an extra €125 million in support for Ukraine in a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Report informs via BBC.

It comes after the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Dublin in the Republic of Ireland for an official one-day visit.

Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin made the announcement at a press conference with Zelenskyy.

A guard of honour took place as Zelenskyy visited Government buildings in Dublin, where the Ukrainian and Irish anthems were played.

Zelenskyy and his wife the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska were greeted on Dublin Airport's runway by Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin and Minister of State at the Department of Foreign Affairs Thomas Byrne.

Martin said he was "honoured" to welcome the president and first lady.

Zelenskyy also visited Aras an Uachtarain (Residence of the President) where he was greeted by Irish President Catherine Connolly, and signed the visitors book in her study.

"It is a great honour to visit Ireland together with my wife Olena and be received by the President of Ireland," he wrote in the book.

"We greatly appreciate Ireland's generosity in providing temporary shelter to displaced Ukrainians."

Irish ministers are set to sign off on an extra €100 million in funding for non-lethal military support for Ukraine and a further €25 million for the country's urgent energy needs.

The proposals will be brought to the meeting, which is taking place in Dublin, by Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Helen McEntee.

McEntee will also propose Ireland's participation in an International Claims Commission for Ukraine.

The commission will be responsible for determining claims for damage, loss or injury caused by acts committed by the Russian federations against Ukraine, an Irish government source said.

The proposals come during the first official visit to Ireland by a Ukrainian president and first lady.

The Irish government said the visit is an opportunity to underpin "the very close and warm relations" between the two countries.

In a social media post, Martin said: "Our support for the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and democracy remains unwavering."

More than 120,000 Ukrainian refugees have sought refugee status in Ireland since the outbreak of war in Ukraine in February 2022.

Some have returned and about 80,000 are estimated to be still living in Ireland.