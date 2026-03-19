Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Iranian military helicopter destroyed in strike on airport

    Other countries
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 12:39
    Iranian military helicopter destroyed in strike on airport

    A Mi-17 helicopter was destroyed in a strike at Sanandaj Airport in Iran's Hamedan, the Israel Defense Forces says, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    "The IDF continues to deepen the damage to the military capabilities of the Revolutionary Guards' air force and expand air superiority in western Iran," the military says of the strike carried out yesterday, adding that it came as a result of "real-time intelligence."

    Israel Defense Forces (IDF) US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İsrail Hərbi Hava Qüvvələri İranda "Mi-17" helikopterini məhv edib
    ВВС Израиля уничтожили вертолет Ми-17 в Иране

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