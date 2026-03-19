Iranian military helicopter destroyed in strike on airport
Other countries
- 19 March, 2026
- 12:39
A Mi-17 helicopter was destroyed in a strike at Sanandaj Airport in Iran's Hamedan, the Israel Defense Forces says, Report informs via The Times of Israel.
"The IDF continues to deepen the damage to the military capabilities of the Revolutionary Guards' air force and expand air superiority in western Iran," the military says of the strike carried out yesterday, adding that it came as a result of "real-time intelligence."
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