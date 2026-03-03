Iran strikes oil tanker off Oman coast, one killed
Other countries
- 03 March, 2026
- 14:34
Iran attacked an oil tanker off the coast of Oman, killing one person, according to media reports.
Report informs via Al Jazeera, which cites the Omani Maritime Security Centre that the vessel was struck by a suicide boat 52 nautical miles (96 km) from Muscat province.
The attack sparked a fire on board, resulting in the death of one crew member. Twenty-one other crew members were evacuated.
According to the Royal Navy of Oman, navigational warnings were issued to vessels operating in the area.
Latest News
16:06
Lidia Salahova: AGSC sold approximately 7BCM of gas on European spot market over past five yearsEnergy
15:59
BP official: Free natural gas reserves in ACG could be up to 4 trillion cubic feetEnergy
15:50
Maya Hristova: ICGB strengthening energy security in southeastern EuropeEnergy
15:48
Azercosmos exports $1.5M in satellite services in JanuaryICT
15:42
Serbia gains access to Azerbaijani gas via SGCEnergy
15:38
BP aims to raise upstream investment to $10B by 2027Energy
15:28
Photo
SOCAR expands co-op with Moldovan energy companiesEnergy
15:21
Official: Albania is in favorable position to access gas supplies via TAPEnergy
15:15