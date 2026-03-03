Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Iran strikes oil tanker off Oman coast, one killed

    Iran attacked an oil tanker off the coast of Oman, killing one person, according to media reports.

    Report informs via Al Jazeera, which cites the Omani Maritime Security Centre that the vessel was struck by a suicide boat 52 nautical miles (96 km) from Muscat province.

    The attack sparked a fire on board, resulting in the death of one crew member. Twenty-one other crew members were evacuated.

    According to the Royal Navy of Oman, navigational warnings were issued to vessels operating in the area.

    İran Oman sahillərində tankerə hücum edib, ölən var
    Иран атаковал танкер у берегов Омана, погиб один человек

