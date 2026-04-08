Iran strikes oil facilities, power plant in Kuwait
Other countries
- 08 April, 2026
- 19:45
Iran carried out attacks on several oil facilities and infrastructure in Kuwait.
According to Report, citing a statement from the emirate's Interior Ministry on X, the targets included facilities of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, a power plant, and water treatment installations.
"Several key sites belonging to Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and the Ministry of Electricity and Water were subjected to a series of intense strikes by Iranian drones. The attacks caused significant material damage," the ministry said.
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