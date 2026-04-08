Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Iran strikes oil facilities, power plant in Kuwait

    Other countries
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 19:45
    Iran strikes oil facilities, power plant in Kuwait

    Iran carried out attacks on several oil facilities and infrastructure in Kuwait.

    According to Report, citing a statement from the emirate's Interior Ministry on X, the targets included facilities of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, a power plant, and water treatment installations.

    "Several key sites belonging to Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and the Ministry of Electricity and Water were subjected to a series of intense strikes by Iranian drones. The attacks caused significant material damage," the ministry said.

    Kuwait Petroleum Corporation US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Iranian strikes
    İran Küveytdə neft korporasiyasının obyektlərinə və elektrik stansiyasına hücum edib
    Иран атаковал объекты нефтяной корпорации и электростанцию в Кувейте

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