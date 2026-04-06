Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Iran strikes Kuwait: Six civilians injured

    Other countries
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 13:03
    Iran strikes Kuwait: Six civilians injured

    At least six people were injured in northern Kuwait following an attack by Iran.

    According to Report, citing Al Jazeera, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health said the strike hit a residential area in northern Kuwait.

    Meanwhile, Ebrahim Zolfakari, a spokesperson for the Central Command of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Khatam al-Anbiya, stated that Iran targeted US forces stationed on Kuwait's Bubiyan Island.

    He said US troops had relocated there from the Arifjan base, which had been repeatedly targeted by Iranian strikes.

    Bubiyan Island is the largest of Kuwait's coastal islands, located in the northwest of the Persian Gulf.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Khatam al-Anbiya Iranian strikes Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)
    İran Küveytə zərbə endirib: ən azı altı nəfər xəsarət alıb
    Иран нанес удары по Кувейту: пострадали не менее шести человек

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