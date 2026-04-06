Iran strikes Kuwait: Six civilians injured

At least six people were injured in northern Kuwait following an attack by Iran.

According to Report, citing Al Jazeera, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health said the strike hit a residential area in northern Kuwait.

Meanwhile, Ebrahim Zolfakari, a spokesperson for the Central Command of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Khatam al-Anbiya, stated that Iran targeted US forces stationed on Kuwait's Bubiyan Island.

He said US troops had relocated there from the Arifjan base, which had been repeatedly targeted by Iranian strikes.

Bubiyan Island is the largest of Kuwait's coastal islands, located in the northwest of the Persian Gulf.