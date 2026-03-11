Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it launched its "most intense and heaviest operation" since the start of the war, according to state media, Report informs via CNN.

Iran claimed its overnight attack involved missile launches, including its long-range ballistic Khorramshahr missile, against targets in Israel and at US assets in the region, Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported.

"We will continue our sustained attacks with purpose and strength, and in the continuation of this war we think only of the enemy's complete surrender," the IRGC said, adding "The war will end only when the shadow of war is removed from our country."