Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Iran's revolutionary guards says it launched 'most intense' operation

    Other countries
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 09:53
    Iran's revolutionary guards says it launched 'most intense' operation

    Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it launched its "most intense and heaviest operation" since the start of the war, according to state media, Report informs via CNN.

    Iran claimed its overnight attack involved missile launches, including its long-range ballistic Khorramshahr missile, against targets in Israel and at US assets in the region, Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported.

    "We will continue our sustained attacks with purpose and strength, and in the continuation of this war we think only of the enemy's complete surrender," the IRGC said, adding "The war will end only when the shadow of war is removed from our country."

    Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    IRIB: İsrail və ABŞ hədəflərinə son hücum dalğası münaqişə başlayandan bəri ən güclüsü olub
    IRIB: Последняя волна атаки на Израиль и объекты США стала самой мощной с начала конфликта

    Latest News

    10:49

    Tenders for road project linking Azerbaijan, Armenia canceled in Georgia

    Region
    10:38

    Middle East conflict costing region's tourism industry up to $600M per day

    Other countries
    10:31

    Container ship hit by unknown projectile off UAE coast: UK Maritime Agency

    Other countries
    10:30

    UK ambassador marks Wind Tuesday at Anglo Asian Mining's mines

    Foreign policy
    10:21

    Qatar says its forces intercept missile attack targeting country

    Other countries
    10:18

    Brent crude oil prices fall to $87.23 per barrel

    Energy
    10:12

    Azeri Light crude drops to $90.34 per barrel

    Energy
    09:56

    John Thune: US spending $900M per day on military operation against Iran

    Other countries
    09:53

    Iran's revolutionary guards says it launched 'most intense' operation

    Other countries
    All News Feed