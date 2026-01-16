Iran's President Pezeshkian briefs Putin on efforts to stabilize situation

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian informed Russian President Vladimir Putin about the Iranian leadership's efforts to normalize the situation in the country during a phone conversation, Report informs, citing the Kremlin.

The two leaders discussed the current situation in and around Iran, as well as broader regional developments.

The presidents noted that Moscow and Tehran consistently demonstrate a united stance in favor of rapidly reducing tensions around Iran and across the region, stressing that emerging issues should be resolved exclusively through political and diplomatic means.

They also confirmed the existence of a shared position on further strengthening the Russia–Iran strategic partnership and on the practical implementation of joint economic projects in various fields.