    Azerbaijani Parliament kicks off its next plenary session, with 12 issues on agenda

    Milli Majlis
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 11:28
    Azerbaijani Parliament kicks off its next plenary session, with 12 issues on agenda

    The next plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament's spring session has begun, Report informs.

    The agenda of the session includes the discussion of 12 issues, including the ratification of the UN Convention against Cybercrime and the draft law "On the Rights of the Child."

    The plenary session is chaired by Sahiba Gafarova.

    Milli Məclisin növbəti plenar iclası başlayıb, gündəlikdə 12 məsələ var
    Началось очередное пленарное заседание Милли Меджлиса, в повестке 12 вопросов

