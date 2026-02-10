Azerbaijani Parliament kicks off its next plenary session, with 12 issues on agenda
Milli Majlis
- 10 February, 2026
- 11:28
The next plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament's spring session has begun, Report informs.
The agenda of the session includes the discussion of 12 issues, including the ratification of the UN Convention against Cybercrime and the draft law "On the Rights of the Child."
The plenary session is chaired by Sahiba Gafarova.
Azerbaijani Parliament kicks off its next plenary session, with 12 issues on agenda
