On February 3, 2026, the main alliance of New Caledonia's independence supporters, the Kanak Socialist National Liberation Front (FLNKS), presented a document to the public entitled the "Kanaky Agreement," demanding the full independence of Kanaky from France, Report informs referring to the Baku Initiative Group (BIG).

According to the information, the "Kanaky Agreement" is a response to the Bougival Accord, which was initiated by France and aimed at preserving the political future of Kanaky within the colonial status quo that had existed for many years.

This agreement is a political response criticizing France's restriction of the Kanak people's right to self-determination. This document also expresses a clear and principled position against maintaining the colonial model of governance and institutional dependence that had existed in Kanaky for many years.

The Kanak Agreement was adopted on April 26, 2025, at a congress organized by the FLNKS in Kanaky. During this congress, the movement's leader, Christian Thein, who is imprisoned in France, drew the participants' attention to the fact that the definition of independence should be made only on the basis of a specific date and a clear political roadmap.