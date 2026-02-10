Azerbaijan cuts furniture imports from Türkiye by nearly 24%

In January 2026, Azerbaijan imported furniture, paper, and forestry products worth $8.105 million from Türkiye, marking a 23.8% decrease year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, citing the Türkiye Exporters Assembly.

During the month, Türkiye's overall exports of these products fell by 7.5% YoY, totaling $562.428 million.

The largest importers were Iraq with $84.212 million (down 7.4%), the United Kingdom with $25.962 million (down 35.8%), and the United States with $24.630 million (down 19.3%).