Azerbaijan cuts furniture imports from Türkiye by nearly 24%
Business
- 10 February, 2026
- 11:33
In January 2026, Azerbaijan imported furniture, paper, and forestry products worth $8.105 million from Türkiye, marking a 23.8% decrease year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, citing the Türkiye Exporters Assembly.
During the month, Türkiye's overall exports of these products fell by 7.5% YoY, totaling $562.428 million.
The largest importers were Iraq with $84.212 million (down 7.4%), the United Kingdom with $25.962 million (down 35.8%), and the United States with $24.630 million (down 19.3%).
