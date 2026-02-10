Azerbaijan cuts furniture imports from Türkiye by nearly 24%

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Business
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 11:33
    In January 2026, Azerbaijan imported furniture, paper, and forestry products worth $8.105 million from Türkiye, marking a 23.8% decrease year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, citing the Türkiye Exporters Assembly.

    During the month, Türkiye's overall exports of these products fell by 7.5% YoY, totaling $562.428 million.

    The largest importers were Iraq with $84.212 million (down 7.4%), the United Kingdom with $25.962 million (down 35.8%), and the United States with $24.630 million (down 19.3%).

    Azərbaycan Türkiyədən mebel idxalına çəkdiyi xərci 24 %-ə yaxın azaldıb

