    The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran said it carried out a strike on the US helicopter airbase Al-Adhiri in Kuwait, according to Middle East media outlets cites by Report.

    The attack involved drones and cruise missiles.

    The IRGC said the strike destroyed fuel and gas storage tanks, helicopter pads, and logistical support facilities at the base.

    SEPAH Küveytdəki ABŞ aviabazasına hücum etdiyini açıqlayıb
    КСИР заявил об атаке на авиабазу США в Кувейте

