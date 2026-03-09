Iran's IRGC claims strike on US airbase in Kuwait
Other countries
- 09 March, 2026
- 16:09
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran said it carried out a strike on the US helicopter airbase Al-Adhiri in Kuwait, according to Middle East media outlets cites by Report.
The attack involved drones and cruise missiles.
The IRGC said the strike destroyed fuel and gas storage tanks, helicopter pads, and logistical support facilities at the base.
Latest News
17:11
Bayramov and Portuguese FM discuss risks amid Middle East warForeign policy
17:02
UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon arrives in Israel amid regional escalationOther countries
17:02
Azerbaijani and Romanian FMs discuss tensions in Middle EastForeign policy
16:57
Pashinyan congratulates Iran's new Supreme LeaderRegion
16:52
Azerbaijan condemns missile attack on Türkiye as serious threat to regional peaceRegion
16:50
NATO intercepts Iranian ballistic munition entering Turkish airspaceRegion
16:29
Jeyhun Bayramov, Somali FM mull escalation in Middle EastForeign policy
16:24
Itkonen: EU concerned about rising energy prices, sees no oil or gas shortagesEnergy
16:20