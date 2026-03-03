Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Iran launches missile strike on central Israel

    03 March, 2026
    • 14:41
    Iran launches missile strike on central Israel

    An Iranian missile carrying a fragmentation warhead struck the city of Petah Tikva in central Israel.

    Report cited The Times of Israel as saying there were no immediate reports of casualties.

    The Home Front Command of the Israel Defense Forces said civilians in areas where sirens sounded may now leave bomb shelters but should remain in close proximity to them.

    İran İsrailin mərkəzi hissəsini raketlə vurub, yeni zərbə dalğası gözlənilir
    Иран ударил ракетой по центральной части Израиля, ожидается новая волна ударов

