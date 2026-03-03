Iran launches missile strike on central Israel
Other countries
- 03 March, 2026
- 14:41
An Iranian missile carrying a fragmentation warhead struck the city of Petah Tikva in central Israel.
Report cited The Times of Israel as saying there were no immediate reports of casualties.
The Home Front Command of the Israel Defense Forces said civilians in areas where sirens sounded may now leave bomb shelters but should remain in close proximity to them.
