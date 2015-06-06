Iran hopes for a speedy implementation of barter deal with Russia

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Iran hopes that the implementation of the deal with the Russian "oil-for-goods" will begin after the June 7, next week.

Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said.

Earlier, on April 13 Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the implementation of a barter deal with Iran "oil-for-goods" is already underway.

According to Ryabkov, no oil supply by Iran or goods from the Russian Federation "in no way are governed by the current sanctions regime" against Iran. He added that, Russia in exchange for Iranian oil supplies grains, certain types of equipment and construction materials.

"We hope that next week they (the Russians - Ed.) will make the first import (oil)" - Bloomberg Agency quotes the words of the Iranian minister. He also noted that Tehran needed to see how much oil needs the Russian Federation.