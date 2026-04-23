Iran declares readiness to cooperate with South Korea in Strait of Hormuz

South Korea's special envoy to Iran has met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran and requested Iran's cooperation in enabling the swift and safe transit of all vessels, including Korean ships, in the Strait of Hormuz, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday, Report informs via Yonhap news agency.

Chung Byung-ha, special envoy for South Korea's foreign minister, expressed hope in his meeting with Araghchi that peace talks between Iran and the United States will resume so as to restore regional peace and stability, the ministry said in a release.

The meeting came as Seoul seeks to ensure the safety of its vessels and seafarers stranded in the Strait of Hormuz amid Middle East tensions.

Underscoring the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, Chung requested Iran's cooperation for the swift and safe passage of all ships, including South Korean vessels, the ministry said.

Twenty-six South Korea-related ships and 173 Korean crew members remain stranded in the vital waterway blocked by both Iran and the United States.

South Korea has been in talks with Iran and neighboring countries to ensure safety, sharing details of the vessels and crew with relevant parties, including Iran and the US.

At the meeting, Chung also noted the importance of developing bilateral relations between Seoul and Tehran.

Echoing Chung's remark on their ties, Araghchi expressed Iran's readiness to cooperate in that regard, adding that Tehran will continue to pay attention to Korean nationals staying in the country. Currently, about 40 South Koreans remain in Iran.

Regarding Iran's blockade of the strait, Araghchi defended the measure as an effort to safeguard its national security and interests, saying that "responsibility for any resulting consequences lies with the parties carrying out the aggression," Iran's foreign ministry said on a social media post.