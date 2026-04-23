Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Iran declares readiness to cooperate with South Korea in Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    • 23 April, 2026
    • 12:01
    Iran declares readiness to cooperate with South Korea in Strait of Hormuz

    South Korea's special envoy to Iran has met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran and requested Iran's cooperation in enabling the swift and safe transit of all vessels, including Korean ships, in the Strait of Hormuz, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday, Report informs via Yonhap news agency.

    Chung Byung-ha, special envoy for South Korea's foreign minister, expressed hope in his meeting with Araghchi that peace talks between Iran and the United States will resume so as to restore regional peace and stability, the ministry said in a release.

    The meeting came as Seoul seeks to ensure the safety of its vessels and seafarers stranded in the Strait of Hormuz amid Middle East tensions.

    Underscoring the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, Chung requested Iran's cooperation for the swift and safe passage of all ships, including South Korean vessels, the ministry said.

    Twenty-six South Korea-related ships and 173 Korean crew members remain stranded in the vital waterway blocked by both Iran and the United States.

    South Korea has been in talks with Iran and neighboring countries to ensure safety, sharing details of the vessels and crew with relevant parties, including Iran and the US.

    At the meeting, Chung also noted the importance of developing bilateral relations between Seoul and Tehran.

    Echoing Chung's remark on their ties, Araghchi expressed Iran's readiness to cooperate in that regard, adding that Tehran will continue to pay attention to Korean nationals staying in the country. Currently, about 40 South Koreans remain in Iran.

    Regarding Iran's blockade of the strait, Araghchi defended the measure as an effort to safeguard its national security and interests, saying that "responsibility for any resulting consequences lies with the parties carrying out the aggression," Iran's foreign ministry said on a social media post.

    Escalation in Middle East Strait of Hormuz Iran South Korea Abbas Araghchi
    İran Hörmüz boğazında Cənubi Koreya ilə əməkdaşlığa hazır olduğunu bəyan edib
    Южная Корея и Иран провели в Тегеране переговоры по Ормузскому проливу

    Latest News

    21:53

    IDF says it struck buildings in Lebanese town where Hezbollah launched rockets from

    Other countries
    21:35

    Hajiyev mulls digital co-op, fight against fake news with Chinese minister

    Foreign policy
    21:18

    BIG urges int'l community to provide objective assessment of Armenia's policy of intolerance

    Foreign policy
    21:00
    Photo

    Mexican envoy mulls co-op opportunities in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    20:41
    Photo

    Delegation from Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Military
    20:21

    EU calls for de-escalation in Middle East, preparing to strengthen its partnership with region

    Other countries
    20:01

    AFFA, Johan Cruyff Institute agree to cooperate in sports education

    Football
    19:41
    Photo

    AFFA, WUF13 Operations Company organize joint seminar

    Football
    19:21

    Czech Embassy announces dates of Babiš' visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed