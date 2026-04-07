Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Iran cuts direct diplomacy with US amid rising tensions ahead of Trump's deadline

    Other countries
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 21:42
    Iran cuts direct diplomacy with US amid rising tensions ahead of Trump's deadline

    Iran has cut off direct communications with the US following President Donald Trump's threat to destroy Iran's "whole civilization," media reports said on Tuesday, Report informs via Anadolu.

    The move came ahead of a Tuesday deadline set by Trump for a potential agreement, complicating efforts to reach a deal but not ending ongoing negotiations, according to The New York Times, citing three Iranian officials.

    Officials said indirect talks through ceasefire mediators are continuing despite the suspension of direct contact, according to the reporting, which was largely confirmed by The Wall Street Journal.

    One official said Iran's decision was intended to send "a signal of disapproval and defiance" in response to the threat, according to the outlet.

    It remains unclear whether direct communication between Tehran and Washington will resume before the deadline.

    Trump earlier warned that "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again" - remarks that fueled speculation as his 8 pm Eastern Time (0000GMT Wednesday) deadline for Iran approaches.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    İran Trampın hədələri fonunda ABŞ ilə birbaşa əlaqələri kəsib
    Иран разорвал прямые контакты с США на фоне угроз Трампа

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