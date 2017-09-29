Interior minister: 12 terrorist attacks including against politicians thwarted in France

© БелТА

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Law-enforcement agencies of France have managed to prevent 12 terror attacks some of which aimed at prominent politicians of the country.

Report informs referring to TASS, said Gerard Collomb, minister of interior affairs of France.

“From the beginning of this year 12 terror attacked foiled in France. Targets of terrorists were very different. They planed attacks on prominent politicians, polling stations during presidential elections”, said G.Collomb.

Minister said, police undertake surveillance of 18,400 people entered into an electronic database of the ministry that pose a potential risk to security.