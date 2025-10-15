Indonesia oil tanker catches fire, killing 10, local police say

Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 15:07
    At least 10 people were killed and 18 injured after an oil tanker caught fire early on Wednesday as it was being repaired in Indonesia's Riau Islands province, according to local police, Report informs via Reuters.

    Fire broke out on the vessel, the MT Federal II, at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday (2100 GMT Tuesday) at a shipyard in the city of Batam, local police chief Zaenal Arifin said. Batam is around 20 kilometres (12.4 miles) away from Singapore by sea.

    MT Federal II was docked and undergoing repairs when it caught fire, Arifin said, adding that the cause was under investigation and the ship was not carrying oil.

    As of Wednesday afternoon, 10 people had died and 18 others were receiving treatment in the hospital, Arifin said, adding that all the victims were working to repair the vessel.

    "Some of them were heavily injured," Arifin said.

    He added that it was not clear who owns the vessel.

    In June, a vessel caught fire in Batam while being repaired, killing four people and injuring nine others. In that case, local police have named two people who are suspected of violating standard safety procedures.

    İndoneziyada yanğın nəticəsində 10 nəfər ölüb
    При пожаре на нефтяном танкере в Индонезии погибли десять человек

