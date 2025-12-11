President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan.

Report informs via AZERTAC that the letter reads:

"Dear brother,

It is with great pleasure that I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the brotherly people of Turkmenistan on the momentous occasion of the 30th anniversary of the international recognition of Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality.

Thirty years ago, the recognition of Turkmenistan's status of permanent neutrality by the international community was an important event and a major historic achievement that stimulated your country's dynamic and sustainable development and strengthened its standing in the international arena.

The essence of Turkmenistan's policy of permanent neutrality stems from your people's centuries old humanist, peace-loving and moral-ethical philosophy. Today, Turkmenistan's constructive initiatives aimed at broad international cooperation serve noble goals such as strengthening global peace and security and promoting human values. At the same time, by actively advocating its peace oriented doctrine on the global stage, your country contributes to the enhancement of international dialogue through mutually beneficial cooperation.

Azerbaijan has always treated with deep respect the neutrality policy of brotherly and friendly neighbour Turkmenistan. It is no coincidence that the Republic of Azerbaijan was a co-author of the relevant United Nations General Assembly resolutions on your country's neutrality status both in 1995 and in 2015.

The current level of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan is a source of great satisfaction. I would like to particularly highlight your consistent and resolute personal efforts to strengthen our interstate relations and fraternal ties. Taking this opportunity, I recall with the fondest impressions your two visits to Azerbaijan this year, my August visit to the enchanting Awaza, and our meetings and conversations held in an atmosphere of sincerity and mutual trust.

I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts consistently to further reinforce the bonds of brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan and to elevate our multifaceted cooperation to a new stage.

Dear Gurbanguly Myalikgulyyevich, on this festive occasion, I once again extend my congratulations to you, and wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, as well as lasting peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Turkmenistan."