    Over 300 samples from Azikh Cave sent to European laboratories for analysis

    Education and science
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 17:11
    Over 300 samples from Azikh Cave sent to European laboratories for analysis

    Over 300 samples, weighing over 100 kilograms, found in the Azikh Cave, have been sent for analysis to Germany, Norway, and Denmark, reads the final update of the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences for 2025, Report informs.

    According to the document, the main goal of the cave research was to clarify the stratigraphy of approximately 15-meter-thick sedimentary layers, as well as to collect samples and biomarkers for analysis at all archaeological levels using various methods.

