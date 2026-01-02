'Three killed' in attack on informal miners in Peru

At least three people have been killed and seven more are missing after a New Year's Eve attack on informal miners in northern Peru, ​a local mayor says, the latest of a series of attacks ⁠on small-scale gold miners in the Andean country, Report informs referring to Port Stephens Examiner.

The attack took place in a town in the northern region of La Libertad, Pataz Mayor Aldo Marino told local TV.

Police noted that 13 miners were killed in the same district in ‌May last year ​as criminal gangs sought to grow their control in the area.

"According ‍to information I received from the police, three people were killed in a mine entrance and seven are missing," Marino told Canal N, adding updates from other people nearby indicated the death toll could be higher.