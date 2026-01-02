'Three killed' in attack on informal miners in Peru

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    At least three people have been killed and seven more are missing after a New Year's Eve attack on informal miners in northern Peru, ​a local mayor says, the latest of a series of attacks ⁠on small-scale gold miners in the Andean country, Report informs referring to Port Stephens Examiner.

    The attack took place in a town in the northern region of La Libertad, Pataz Mayor Aldo Marino told local TV.

    Police noted that 13 miners were killed in the same district in ‌May last year ​as criminal gangs sought to grow their control in the area.

    "According ‍to information I received from the police, three people were killed in a mine entrance and seven are missing," Marino told Canal N, adding updates from other people nearby indicated the death toll could be higher.

    Peruda cinayətkar qruplaşmanın hücumu nəticəsində üç mədənçi həlak olub, 7 nəfər itkin düşüb
    В Перу при нападении членов банды погибли три шахтера, еще 7 пропали без вести

