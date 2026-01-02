At least 7 dead, many missing as migrant boat sinks off Gambia

At least seven people drowned, and many are missing after a boat carrying some 200 people capsized during the night of Wednesday to Thursday off the coast of Gambia, the government said, Report informs via AFP.

At least 96 were rescued, many of whom were seriously wounded.

"The Government of The Gambia is aware of a tragic maritime incident involving a boat allegedly transporting over two hundred migrants, reported to have capsized around midnight on December 31, 2025, in the vicinity of Jinack Village in the North Bank Region," it said in a statement.

Alerted by a distress call, the Gambian Navy launched a search and rescue operation after midnight, involving several naval vessels and a fishing boat that came to assist, according to the statement.

The shipwrecked vessel was later found aground on a sandbank.

Several of the victims have been identified as not being of Gambian nationality, and the authorities are currently verifying their identity, the statement added.

Numerous Africans seek to reach Spain's Canary Islands as a gateway to continental Europe, taking perilous voyages into the Atlantic.