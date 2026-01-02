Trump says he takes more aspirin than recommended but his ‘health is perfect'

US President Donald Trump takes "more aspirin" than his doctors recommend but says his "health is perfect", according to an interview given to the Wall Street Journal after the outlet recently questioned the 79-year-old president's health, Report informs via The Guardian.

Trump told the Journal that the large dose of aspirin he take daily causes him to bruise easily and that doctors have encouraged him to take a lower dose – but he declined the advice because he has been taking it for 25 years.

"I'm a little superstitious," he said.

"They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don't want thick blood pouring through my heart," Trump said. "I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?"

Like his predecessor, Joe Biden, Trump is facing scrutiny over his health.