Belgium to take 7 patients from bar fire in ski resort town Crans-Montana

Belgium will take in seven patients injured in the deadly bar fire at the Swiss ski resort town of Crans-Montana and deploy a specialized medical team to support Swiss authorities, the country's foreign minister said on Thursday, Report informs via the Anadolu Agency.

"Belgium will act in solidarity with the Swiss authorities in activating the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and will offer to take in five patients with severe trauma (major burns) and two patients requiring mid-care in its hospitals," Maxime Prevot said on the US social media platform X.

He added that a medical support team would be sent on Friday morning, consisting of a team leader, two doctors, and two nurses specializing in the treatment of major burns.

French President Emmanuel Macron said France is accepting patients, but did not specify an exact number.

In an X post, Macron expressed solidarity with Switzerland, calling the toll "terrible."

"France is receiving the injured in its hospitals and stands ready to provide any assistance," he added.

The president said diplomatic and consular teams of France are monitoring the situation and providing the necessary assistance to fellow citizens affected by this tragedy.