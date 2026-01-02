Russia asks US to stop pursuit of fleeing oil tanker - NY Times

Russia has asked the US to stop its pursuit of an oil tanker that was heading to Venezuela and is now fleeing the US Coast Guard in the Atlantic Ocean, the New York Times noted on Thursday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter, Report informs via Reuters.

American forces have been pursuing the tanker, which maritime groups have identified as the Bella 1, for almost two weeks.

The US on Wednesday imposed sanctions on four companies it said were operating in Venezuela's oil sector as well as associated oil tankers, as President Donald Trump's administration increases pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Russia made the formal diplomatic request as Trump also seeks to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.