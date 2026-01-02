Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    ‘Locked and loaded': Trump threatens intervention if Iran kills peaceful protesters

    Other countries
    • 02 January, 2026
    • 12:33
    ‘Locked and loaded': Trump threatens intervention if Iran kills peaceful protesters

    US President Donald Trump says that if Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, the United States of America will come to their rescue, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    "We are locked and loaded and ready to go," he says in a Truth Social post.

    President Donald Trump Iran United States
    Tramp: İrandakı etirazlarlarda zor tətbiq edilərsə, müdaxilə edəcəyik
    Трамп пригрозил вмешаться в протесты в Иране, если те будут жестоко подавляться

    Latest News

    13:36

    Switzerland to hold five days of mourning after 40 killed in resort fire

    Other countries
    13:15

    'Three killed' in attack on informal miners in Peru

    Other countries
    12:56

    Trump says he takes more aspirin than recommended but his ‘health is perfect'

    Other countries
    12:33

    ‘Locked and loaded': Trump threatens intervention if Iran kills peaceful protesters

    Other countries
    12:15

    More than twenty survivors in Crans-Montana fire had severe burns

    Other countries
    11:52

    Ukraine, Moldova enter EU's single mobile roaming zone

    Other countries
    11:35

    Hikmat Hajiyev: 'We have full support of Trump administration'

    Foreign policy
    11:31

    Photos, videos point to firework sparkers as cause of fire in Crans-Montana

    Other countries
    11:05

    Venezuela ready to discuss fight against drug trade, investments with US — Maduro

    Other countries
    All News Feed