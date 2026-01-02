‘Locked and loaded': Trump threatens intervention if Iran kills peaceful protesters
- 02 January, 2026
- 12:33
US President Donald Trump says that if Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, the United States of America will come to their rescue, Report informs via The Times of Israel.
"We are locked and loaded and ready to go," he says in a Truth Social post.
