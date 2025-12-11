Türkiye's trade mission to visit Baku
Business
- 11 December, 2025
- 17:13
On February 23–26 next year, Baku, Azerbaijan, will host meetings between Turkish trade delegates and representatives of various companies.
According to Report, the event will be organized in coordination with Türkiye's Ministry of Trade and supported by the Türkiye Exporters Assembly.
"Within the framework of coordination with Türkiye"s Ministry of Trade, a trade delegation visit to Azerbaijan will be organized for company representatives from different sectors on February 23–26, 2026. As part of the program, a business forum will be held on February 24, followed by bilateral business-to-business (B2B) meetings," the statement noted.
