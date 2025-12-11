Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Azerbaijan's prime minister meets with president of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat

    Other
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 17:40
    Azerbaijan's prime minister meets with president of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat

    Azerbaijan"s Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedov as part of his working visit to Ashgabat, Report says, citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

    Asadov conveyed greetings from President Ilham Aliyev and congratulations on the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan"s recognition of permanent neutrality.

    Berdimuhamedov thanked President Aliyev for the greetings and asked that his own regards be sent to the Azerbaijani head of state.

    The meeting highlighted the high level of political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, and the two sides discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

