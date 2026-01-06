Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Zelenskyy commented on results of meeting with Macron

    President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has written on his Telegram channel about the results of negotiations with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, Report informs.

    According to Zelenskyy, during the meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, they discussed Ukraine's real capabilities to withstand Russian strikes, issues of strengthening defense, and support that could strengthen Kyiv's position on the diplomatic track.

    "Diplomacy and real aid must go hand in hand. Russia continues to strike our country, and now we need to strengthen air defense. That is why each meeting should bring concrete results - new air defense decisions, new aid packages, new opportunities to protect the skies," Zelenskyy wrote.

    Zelenskyy noted that the parties also discussed further diplomatic steps in detail. He added that Paris is hosting the most representative meeting of the "coalition of the willing" with the participation of state leaders, heads of international organizations, ministerial-level representatives, and ambassadors, within which important political decisions are being prepared.

